Baby killer punched in the face by victim’s relative after sentencing

(CNN Newsource) — Kwin Boes was walking out of an Indiana courtroom, when seemingly, out of nowhere, he got a punch to the face.

Boes had just been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11-week-old son who died of blunt force head trauma last year.

A video shows the baby’s uncle, Matt Hartley, hurl himself at boes in the hallway and deliver the punch.

Law enforcement ushered Boes from the scene and Hartley was handcuffed.

Hartley is now facing a battery charge.

Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery last month, getting himself less jail time.