Baby first reported ‘abandoned’ was driven to hospital by mother

Deputies in Hillsborough County say a newborn baby boy that was supposedly found at a Tampa intersection was never actually abandoned.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a person walking near 18th Street at 143rd Avenue found the newborn baby boy around 5:30 p.m. and took him to Florida Hospital.

On Friday morning, deputies said they had identified and found the baby’s mother.

After further investigation, deputies now say the child was never abandoned or placed on the ground near a trash can at the intersection. They say the mother drove the baby directly to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says this is a Florida Safe Haven case and no charges are pending.

The infant is currently in critical but stable condition. He is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.

Authorities want to remind the public that there are safe places to drop off babies, including hospitals and fire stations. The Florida Safe Haven law allows parents to get help for their babies with no questions asked and no criminal consequences.

The law says:

The baby can be 7 days old or younger

The baby may be left with a person at a hospital, fire station or emergency medical station

The parent can remain anonymous and is provided immunity from prosecution for abandonment if there is no abuse or neglect

The babies are usually placed with adoptive parents

Call 1-877-767-BABY (2229) for a toll-free, multilingual helpline. It’s staffed 24 hours a day and all calls are confidential.