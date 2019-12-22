Baby drowns after being left alone in tub

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 9-month-old Florida boy who drowned in his family’s bathtub.

Martin County sheriff’s investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy’s father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep.

She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water.

The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories