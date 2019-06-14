Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later

(WFLA) – The baby who was cut from the womb of a murdered Chicago teen has passed away, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” the statement reads. “He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.”

The baby had been in intensive car since he arrived at the hospital last month. He died Friday after weeks of being on life support.

Three people have been charged in the death of the baby’s mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was found last month in a garbage can behind a home in Chicago.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, are charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.