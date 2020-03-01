Baby born on Leap Day has same birthday as dad

National

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Baby Camila was just born yesterday, but she already has something to share with her dad.

Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California says Camila was born on Leap Day and shares a birthday with her dad, Ivan Rebollar Cortez.

The hospital says the odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year is 1 in 2.1 million.

