(CNN Newsource) — Seven and 11 were apparently the lucky numbers for a baby born on 7-Eleven Day on Thursday.

The baby has a series of 7-Eleven linked to her birth. She was born on July 11th, at 7:11 p.m., and weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces.

She was born to Rachel Langford of Saint Louis. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Langford, who also has a six-year-old son, said she plans on telling the convenience store chain about the coincidences.