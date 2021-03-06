Baby born after being adopted as embryo

SIKESTON, Mo. (CBS Newspath) — After suffering a miscarriage and failed fertility treatments, a Missouri couple uses an embryo adoption to welcome their new daughter into the world.

Now, they’re ready to share their experience. Wednesday afternoon the Warren family returned home with baby Sawyer. A healthy baby girl weighing in at 7 pounds 11 ounces and 19 inches long.

“We didn’t think we would ever have her,” new mom Tate Warren said. Tears of joy streamed down Tate’s face as she held her miracle baby.

“Somebody giving her to us and letting us have their baby and give life to her is pretty amazing,” Tate said.

The Warrens had Sawyer through an embryo adoption after sifting through hundreds of parental tAprofiles of couples with frozen embryo’s. Phillip Warren says, they narrowed it down to one loving family and describes what happened next.

“They thaw out the embryo, right before it’s time to implant. We went back into their operating room and they just inject the embryo in and you can watch it on the screen and see exactly where the doctor puts the embryo. It took us probably two minutes in the back,” Phillip said.

Nine months later, the couple now enjoys their new bundle of joy.

“Once we have adopted her, they’ve given her to us. And once they’ve transferred her to me. She is biologically our child,” Tate said.

And the Warren’s have this advice to other couples dealing with infertility.

“I could not encourage it anymore. It is the greatest process we ever went through. The chance to already take a living breathing embryo and give full life to it. There is no other feeling like it,” Phillip said.

The Warrens say a family in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is slated to deliver their embryo adoption baby at the end of the month.