Babies dressed up as ‘leaplings’ to honor their rare Leap Day birthdays

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN Newsource) — The Woman’s Hospital in Texas posted these pictures of several “Leap Day” babies there were born Saturday.

The hospital staff is calling them “leaplings,” and as you can see, they were all dressed up in froggy costumes to play along with the rare holiday.

Leap day comes around once every four years and was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.

People with a leap day birthday make up only about .07% of the population.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories