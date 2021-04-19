Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have arrested the former law officer wanted in the shooting that left three people dead and launched a massive manhunt.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested Monday morning between 7 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. without incident approximately 20 hours after the shooting, Manor Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Manor Police said Broderick had a pistol at the time of his arrest, but no shots were fired.

“I’m especially grateful to the vigilant citizen who called 911 after seeing Broderick…” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez

Broderick was found between Manor and Elgin on Old Kimbro Road just south of Highway 290 after at least two 911 calls reporting a suspicious person. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office took the lead with the arrest with Manor Police assisting.

“I’m especially grateful to the vigilant citizen who called 911 after seeing Broderick, and to the Manor PD officers and TCSO deputies who took him into custody this morning,” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement.

Broderick arrested 18 miles east of shooting scene

That shooting took place just before noon Sunday at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in northwest Austin. It was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but police later said it was an isolated domestic crime. Three people were found dead at the scene.

Elgin ISD confirmed that two of those killed had been students at Elgin High School — Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Broderick’s mother was believed to have been the third victim.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Stephen Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

He bonded out of jail days after his arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.

“I’m truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident,” Sheriff Hernandez added. “TCSO is standing by to provide any, and all assistance we can to the families of the victims in their time of need.

“I’m proud of the integrity and professionalism shown by the men and women of TCSO, APD and other law enforcement agencies, who worked tirelessly throughout the night to locate Stephen Broderick.”

Broderick was also previously an investigator with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.