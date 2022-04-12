CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters have pulled at least two people from the rubble following a partial building collapse on Chicago’s West Side.

WGN News has learned that one adult remains buried under heavy debris and is in grave condition.

Multiple emergencies crews remain on scene in the 3400 block of W. Jackson. Bystanders who spoke with WGN News say people were sitting on the porch at the time of the collapse.

Circumstances on what led to the collapse were not immediately known.

Multiple emergency crews remain on scene after a partial building collapse in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Paramedics say at least two people were rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.