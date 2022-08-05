BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — At least two people have died after a shooting was reported in Butler Township.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights Police Dispatch.

According to a family member on the scene, officers found two people dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two killed were reportedly a mother and daughter.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to 2 NEWS that they were called to the scene.

