UPDATE: At least 15 dead in California crash involving an SUV and a semi

At least 15 people were killed when an SUV and a semi-truck collided in Imperial County, California Tuesday morning, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crash occurred just after 6am PT on Highway 115 near Holtville, a battalion chief with the Imperial County Fire Department confirmed to CBS News.

California Highway Patrol investigators say a Ford Expedition and a Semi truck collided.

In a news briefing, Judy Cruz, the managing director for the El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department told reporters that at least 14 people died on scene.

Cruz said the SUV was carrying 27 passengers. Three people were airlifted to other hospitals and seven were brought to El Centro Regional. At least one person died after arriving at the medical center, Cruz said.

The wreck occurred about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

