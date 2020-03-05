Arkansas boy dresses as security officer for school event

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV-TV) — An Arkansas boy dressed up as his school’s security officer on the day students were told to dress as their favorite person.

Officer Jeffery Cross told KTHV-TV in Little Rock that he was honored that kindergartner Easton Blocker dressed up like him on Wednesday. Cross says Easton hugs him every morning.

Cross is the school security officer at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, located about 15 miles northeast of Little Rock.

This is the first year for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District to have armed security officers. 

