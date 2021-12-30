Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted Update: 3rd suspect in GSU homecoming shooting arrested

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others.

So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the homecoming shootings, Zyheim Butcher, Ahmad Green and just recently Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll surrendered to police after a stand-off in Delhi, Louisiana.





Carroll opened fire in front of the Favrot Student Union during the school’s homecoming celebration, taking the life of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injuring a 16-year-old juvenile who were both from Rayville.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carroll on one count of Second-Degree Murder once count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm on School Property. For more than two months, Carroll was on the run from law enforcement until now.

On December 28, officers learned that Carroll was possibly hiding in an attic of a residence in Delhi, Louisiana. When officers arrived on the scene, they began negotiating with Carroll. At some point during that negotiation, he agreed to surrender peacefully.

Carroll was arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center where he awaits transportation to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

None of the shooting suspects in these cases were enrolled at GSU as students at the time of the shooting.