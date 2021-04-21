April 21: ALDOT needs $40 million for road repairs, Pensacola’s Mayor is being sued over a toilet

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The talk for the past couple of days has about the guy who fought off the man who burst into O’Charley’s, smashing plates before attacking a waitress.

General consensus in the newsroom, we can’t believe the guy who saved the day only got 25% off his next meal!

It’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com

ONLINE HEADLINES: