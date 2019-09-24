Apple’s new Mac Pro will be made in Texas, not China

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest generation of Apple’s Mac Pro computer will be made in Austin, the company announced Monday.

The company didn’t specify when the new computers would start to roll out, but said in a release it will “begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.” As recently as June this year, the Wall Street Journal and others had reported Apple planned to manufacture it in China, as it does many of its other products.

The company unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June with a price tag of $5,999. The computer includes components from more than a dozen American companies.

Apple said it can build its computer in Texas because it was given a federal product exclusion, so it can import certain parts without paying tariffs. In July, President Donald Trump tweeted that he might reject the exclusion, adding “Make then in the USA, no Tariffs!” He later said “A man I have a lot of liking for and respect is Tim Cook, and we’ll work it out, I think they’re going to announce that they’re going to build a plant in Texas, and if they do that I’m starting to get very happy, okay.”

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here.”

In its release, Apple said it was “on track” to invest $350 billion in the U.S. economy by 2023.