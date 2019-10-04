Applebee’s offering $1 Vampire drinks, fangs included

(CNN) — That’s one freaky tiki drink!

Applebee’s wants you to get in the Halloween spirit with this colorful concoction that’s only a dollar.

The bright purple drink contains rum and strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juices. It’s served up with a cherry on top and a set of vampire fangs.

It’s called the Vampire and is available for the month of October, as part of Applebee’s drink of the month promotion.

If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll want to check in with your local Applebee’s to confirm they’re offering the vampire.

