App alerts CPR-trained users to those in need

(CNN Newsource) — A Florida man suffers a heart attack and an app saves his life. He calls it a miracle.

Chris Connor says, “It’s absolutely miraculous. Based on what they say, 8 percent of people survive that, so obviously a miracle is involved.”

Connor shared his story at the Seminole County Commission meeting to establish the importance of a new app launched today.

Pulsepoint alerts people who are CPR trained that someone nearby needs their help.

When you download the PulsePoint app, a 9-1-1 call notifies you of someone in need of CPR in a public space near you and it provides their location.

“There are heroes in our community that just need that opportunity and I had two of them that day,” says Connor.

Connor was saved by two men, both identified as Rich Horbert and Jonathan Kennedy, using the same recreational trail at the precise time he went down.

Horbert says, “I heard Jonathan say ‘are you OK buddy?’ Immediately I knew that there was a serious problem because Chris wasn’t looking too good to say the least.”

Emergency responders could be minutes away. But when someone’s life is on the line, those minutes can feel like hours.

“It wasn’t an option, we were going to respond, we were going to run at it,” says Kennedy.

Horbert and Kennedy would be notified by the app even if they were around the block and out of sight.

Dr. Todd Husty an Emergency Medicine Physician explains, “Literally, the oxygen level in your blood starts improving, just from chest compressions alone.”

Conner hopes to be a better father, husband, and all around better human-being because of this life-changing event.



