AP source: Woman who was shot inside US Capitol during violent pro-Trump protest has died

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Capitol went under lock down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. Hundreds of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol as members of Congress inside the House chamber were instructed to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda. Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) told NewsNation members of Congress in chambers were evacuated at different times.