(KTLA) – Actress Anne Heche is in a coma following a fiery crash in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood on Friday.

A friend had previously said Monday that the actress was in stable condition, but her representative now says Heche is in a coma.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” a spokesperson said. “She had significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche is potentially facing a slew of charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Those charges could range from DUI, speeding and/or hit-and-run.

Following the crash, the 53-year-old was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. She suffered significant injuries and serious burns, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police say she appeared to be under the influence and was acting erratically.

Police got a warrant to draw Heche’s blood, but those results could take weeks, TMZ previously reported.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Heche’s speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection and ran off the road and into a house in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles’ Westside, LAPD officer Tony Im said.

The car came to a stop inside the two-story house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse, according to the LAFD.

Video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate, and authorities told KTLA they’re waiting to speak to the actress.