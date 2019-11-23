Animal shelter completely out of animals

(CNN) – A Minneapolis animal shelter has adopted out all its pets in time for the holidays.

The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control center held the “Clear the Shelter” event Friday, which waives the fee to adopt a cat or dog. By the end of the day, the shelter was empty.

“The shelter is clear! Dozens of dogs, cats and small critters found new homes today. Thanks to our staff, volunteers and adopters for making it happen,” the City of Minneapolis Government posted on social media. The post also included a photo from the shelter’s door informing visitors that no animals were available.

The adoptions were on a first-come, first-served basis. If there were multiple adopters for the same animal, a drawing was held to determine who got to adopt it, the shelter said.

“Arriving before the shelter opens does not count as being first,” it said.

It’s unclear how many animals were adopted.