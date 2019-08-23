Animal control removes 154 animals from one home

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) — Two people in Kentucky are facing charges after being accused of having more than 150 animals at their home, including birds, goats, rabbits and even a ram.

“Lots of feces, a lot of the animals were laying in their own feces, especially the rabbits,” said Bridget Kilgore, Humane Society of Henderson.

Rabbits were found in cages unable to leave those conditions… among them, dogs, goats, and birds.

“A lot of thin animals to where chest plates were sticking out,” Kilgore said.

The animals had no food and no fresh water.

“We did find a little bit of water in the area, but it was filled with mosquito larvae and swimmy things,” Kilgore said.

The two people living in the trailer are now facing animal cruelty charges, 154 counts for each animal removed.

“It’s absolutely horrible because I feel helpless sometimes and I think that’s the downfall of this job,” Kilgore said.

This was not the first time the humane society had been called to the house by neighbors, but they had tried to help them before it got worse.

“We really try to leave the animals where they are because if not we don’t have that type of… to be able to take animals like crazy,” Kilgore said.

The humane society says the animal problem worsened since they saw them in May, doubling in size. It wasn’t how they wanted this story to end.

“We would rather educate you and show you the correction to fix the problem, so the animals are going to have a better life,” Kilgore said.

Those animals are now safe and being kept at a local farm.