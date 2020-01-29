Angler snags apparent live grenade in Indiana river

(AP) – A man fishing from a northwestern Indiana bridge reeled in an apparent live grenade, prompting a road closure until the device was removed by a bomb squad.

A Gary police officer who as called to the Little Calumet River bridge Monday evening learned that a man who had been fishing had pulled up what appeared to be a live grenade.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the road that traverses the bridge was closed off and the Porter County Bomb Squad summoned for assistance.

She says the bomb squad took possession of the grenade without incident.

