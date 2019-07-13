Angels, fans pay tribute to Tyler Skaggs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — Last night was a night of tributes for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

His teammates played their first home game since his sudden death in Texas almost two weeks ago.

There was a 45-second moment of silence for Number 45 before the game.

The Skaggs family in attendance. Tyler’s brother wore the lefty’s old Santa Monica High School uniform

The ceremonial first pitch belonged to his mother Debbie. She threw a strike, an ode to her son’s pinpoint control.

“I miss my friend, I really do,” Angels broadcaster Jose Mota said.

Outside the stadium, Mota admired the growing memorial along with the rest of the fans.

“If we could just honor his memory and his drive and his love for life, the best way possible wearing the jerseys and I do welcome that,” Mota said.

Andrew Gatto honored Tyler’s memory in a unique way. After pooling enough money on Instagram, he made a poster for fans to sign on in their grief together.

“Just trying to be a gift from Halo Nation, just the Angels fans showing their support for the team and the family and showing the team we understand that this was a brother and friend and we support them in the grieving process,” Gatto said.

The grieving process has been a lot tougher for those who knew the 27-year-old, like Lannie Poulton and his family. He said they’re close with Tyler’s aunt.

“It’s been pretty rough — I’ve been talking to her quite a bit, they’ve been pretty upset,” Poulton said. “A lot of people we know, they’re all here for the family, It’s actually been pretty crazy.”

