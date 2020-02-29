Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing Amber Alert subject Evelyn, out of jail on bond

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the mother of the 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020. The TBI said in a news release that the child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is out of jail on bond.

Angela Boswell posted bond and was released Friday night from the Sullivan County Jail. She will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court officials.

Boswell and William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina after allegedly being discovered in a BMW that had been reported stolen and was the center of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

She was charged with theft of property over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Sessions Court with bond set at $5,000 plus the ankle bracelet restriction.

Boswell did not answer reporters’ questions upon leaving the county jail Friday night.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

LATEST HEADLINES: