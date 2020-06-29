Analysis: Masks may have prevented virus spread in protests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a bit of hopeful news amid statistics showing a surge of newly reported coronavirus cases in Louisiana: Protests over racial injustice that took place in New Orleans in late May and early June do not appear, so far, to have significantly contributed to the surge.

State and local health officials say that adds to evidence that outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings.

And they note that protesters were wearing masks — further evidence that face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus.

