Amy Klobuchar ends her Democratic presidential campaign

(AP News)—Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is now set to endorse Joe Biden.
The Minnesota senator announced the decision Monday, calling it quits after a bid that broke briefly into the top tier with a third-place finish in New Hampshire but failed to sustain that energy further into the Democratic nomination fight.
The three-term senator launched her campaign in a Minnesota snowstorm last February, touting her “grit” and Midwestern sensibilities.
Klobuchar couldn’t compete with her rivals in early fundraising, and her effort to own the primary’s moderate lane got tougher when Biden and another Midwesterner, Pete Buttigieg of Indiana, got in.
