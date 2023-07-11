MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An AMBER Alert was sent out to people across Alabama Monday night for a girl who went missing in Parrish, Ala. The girl was found safe early Tuesday morning.

The alert may have some people wondering what the requirements are to send an AMBER Alert because not all missing child cases lead to an alert.

In order for an AMBER Alert to be sent out, it must meet certain criteria:

Law enforcement must confirm that an abduction has taken place

The child is at risk of serious injury or death

There is sufficient descriptive information of child, captor or captor’s vehicle to issue an Alert

The child must be 17 years old or younger

It is recommended that immediate entry of AMBER Alert data be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. Text information describing the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the child should be entered, and the case flagged as Child Abduction.

After it is determined that a missing child meets all of the criteria, local law enforcement will notify broadcasters and state transportation officials. The Department of Justice website says, “AMBER Alerts interrupt regular programming and are broadcast on radio and television and on highway signs. AMBER Alerts can also be issued on lottery tickets, to wireless devices such as mobile phones, and over the Internet.”

The AMBER Alert System was started in 1996 when broadcasters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area partnered with law enforcement in the area to “develop an early warning system to help find abducted children.”

The system is named for Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted while riding her bicycle in Arlington. Amber was later found dead. AMBER also stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.