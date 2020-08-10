Amazon looks to turn malls into fulfillment centers

(CNN Newsource) — Amazon could be moving into your local mall.

The e-commerce giant is in talks with Simon Property Group to replace closed department stores. Simon is the largest mall owner in the U.S. and is the owner of Cordova Mall in Pensacola.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday Amazon would convert former or current JC Penney and Sears stores into distribution hubs.

It could be a win-win situation. Amazon would get more space closer to where customers live, which would speed up shipping times, and mall owners would get a cash-rich tenant to replace their bankrupt anchor stores.

