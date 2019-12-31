All the cadets pictured giving a Nazi salute will be fired, West Virginia governor says

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (CNN) — All of the West Virginia cadets who appeared in a group photo performing a Nazi salute have been terminated.

State Gov. Jim Justice accepted the recommendation to terminate the entire class Monday. The recommendation was a part of a report from the cabinet secretary for the State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

A staff member will lose their job and four other instructors will be suspended without pay.

The man who wrote the report apologized and says training will be changed to make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen in the future.

“We are shameful that this occurred under our watch and we assure you that under our watch this will not happen again,” said Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary, State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Several cadets said they were directly instructed to make the gesture by an instructor and they feared they would be disciplined for disobeying an order if they didn’t comply.

