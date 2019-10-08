‘All Rise’ Court is now in session: Barbie debuts judge dolls hoping to inspire

(CNN/WIAT) – “Order in the court!” “All Rise!” Mattel is introducing Judge Barbie, complete with a traditional black robe and tiny gavel.

The introduction of the new judge barbie collection is a way to inspire girls to pursue careers in law.

Check her out! She’s part of the “Career of the Year” line that has a mission to inspire girls.

The doll comes in four different skin tones with four hairstyles.

The global head of the Barbie brand, Lisa McKnight, said only about a third of sitting U.S. state judges are women. She hopes the new doll will inspire girls to eventually increase that number.

She wants girls playing with dolls to envision themselves protecting the rights of others.