All Americans get a free taco after base stolen in the World Series

(CNN) – The Washington Nationals weren’t the only big winners Tuesday night.
All of America won a free taco, thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.
National’s shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of game one of the World Series.
This is the fifth year in a row everyone won a free taco from this deal.
Pick yours up on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a Taco Bell near you.
