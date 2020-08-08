Alaska Airlines announces ‘BOGO’ deal

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Alaska Airlines is offering flyers a chance to get a row to themselves. This weekend, the air carrier is having a “Buy One Get One” sale.

From the west coast to Florida and everywhere in between, travelers who purchase a main cabin fare get a second ticket for just the taxes and fees.

This deal is good for travel through October 31, 2020.

To ensure COVID safety, the airline has blocked middle seats through October, and is strengthening its face mask policy.

All guests over the age of two must wear a face covering at gate areas, ticket counters and in flight.

To learn more about the deal, click HERE.

LATEST STORIES: