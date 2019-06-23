Air Force servicewoman, 2 kids found dead in New York

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WFLA/CNN) – An active duty member of the Air Force was found dead in a New York home this weekend, along with her two young children.

The 37-year-old mother, her 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were murdered inside their home in Staten Island Saturday morning, authorities say. CNN affiliate WABC is now reporting the children’s father has been charged with murder.

Authorities say a friend found the bodies and called 911. According to WABC, police got the call for an assault in progress around 10:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found the second floor of the home on fire and the three bodies in one room of the house.

“EMS responded and pronounced all three individuals deceased at the scene,” NYPD Asst. Chief Kenneth Corey said.

Sources tell WABC the children may have been drowned.

Both the father and mother are active duty military members, WABC reports. Police say they had been called to the home once before for a domestic incident.