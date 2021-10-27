Air Force professor admits concealing Chinese contacts

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at a U.S. Air Force school in Alabama has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent who taught at Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. Prosecutors say he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories