Actor Jason Momoa takes time to visit UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh

by: Bill Shannon

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollywood star Jason Momoa took time out of a filming schedule to make a visit to the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh to put a smile on some faces.

UMPC tweeted out a thank you to ‘Aquaman’ saying “Thanks to actor Jason Momoa for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!”

Momoa has been in and out of the city of Pittsburgh for the past couple of months filming a Netflix original movie, “Sweet Girl.” The film is slated to hit the streaming service in 2020.

“The storyline follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. “

If you happen to be in the Pittsburgh area in the next few weeks, be on the lookout! You never know who you might run into!

