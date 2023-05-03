ATLANTA (WJBF) – Atlanta Police Department is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW.

Authorities say the situation is inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th St and 13th St.

Investigators say there are at least 4 victims. One has been pronounced dead at the scene, three have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect as well as any other victims.

The suspect is believed to be armed & dangerous.

Officers say that no additional shots have been fired since the initial incident.

The Atlanta Police Department has released these photos of the alleged suspect, currently at large.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place.

Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.