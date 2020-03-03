Abandoned shipping containers transformed into affordable homes for veterans

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – On Monday, the City of Las Vegas joined one activist to welcome a new community of homes made of re-purposed shipping containers aimed at providing affordable housing for veterans and those in need.

This new village made of shipping containers is located at Share Village was created by Arnold Stalk who’s goal is to tackle the city’s homeless issue.

The smaller containers are about 1,300 square feet and cost approximately $27,000 to renovate there’s also a 2,500 square foot version which costs around $37,000.

Each container has a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

According to Stalk, these containers could potentially be replicated and mass-produced by offering a low-cost solution to affordable housing shortages.

“The only way to solve a homeless problem is to build homes,” said Stalk. “I’d love to find a developer that has some guts out there to take a chance to really put a community like this together.”

For more information about the space or how you can get involved, head to Share Village’s website here.

