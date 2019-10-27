A smile seen around the world: Video of adopted baby with Down Syndrome goes viral

CINCINNATI — An adorable video of a smiling baby with Down Syndrome who was recently adopted has gone viral.

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati posted the heartwarming video of the adorable baby whose smile has now been seen around the world.

The video has now been view more than 21 million times.

New Smile! New smiles are the best smiles! #babygirl#smilingsweetie #Downsyndrome #Downsyndromeadoption #spreadingjoy Posted by National Down Syndrome Adoption Network on Monday, October 7, 2019

Officials with the organization said the baby, identified only as Baby H., was adopted recently with the help of NDSAN.

So far this year, NDSAN has helped 16 babies and children find their adoptive families.

The mission of NDSAN is to ensure every child born with Down syndrome has the opportunity to grow up in a loving family, whether a family decides to parent or make an adoption plan.

