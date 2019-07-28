A petition to move Halloween might make it to the president’s desk

(AP) – A petition started by the Halloween and Costume Association is requesting the date of Halloween to change from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The petition on change.org is gaining signatures and might just make it to President Trump’s desk.

The association wants the move because of child safety issues. The organization Safe Kids Worldwide says twice as many kids are killed on Halloween than any other day.

The move is also over a changing culture. Some millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, and making it on a weekend gives them more time to celebrate.

The petition had more than 98,000 signatures as of Sunday.