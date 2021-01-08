A look at the damage done after the storming of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — Broken glass, splintered doors, busted furniture–just some of the damage left behind in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump.

Workers began the task of cleaning up offices and rooms and boarding up windows after the Wednesday invasion.

‘Stop the Steal’ and ‘treason’ signs were left behind along with other material now headed to the trash bin.

The F.B.I. and other agencies are now working to identify people, many who were caught on video unmasked, who participating in storming the capital. The Washington Post reports a handful of people who have already been identified have faced repercussions in their hometowns, including behing fired from jobs.

