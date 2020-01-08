911 call released in case of woman severing man’s penis during reported sexual assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are new details in one of the Upstate’s most shocking cases of alleged sexual assault in recent memory.

It involves a Greenville man who had his penis severed by a woman he is believed to have sexually assaulted in August 2019.

WSPA obtained the recordings of 911 calls made by people who tried to help the woman that night last summer.

The call to 911 was made from a Waffle House on Melvin Drive just off South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville on August 8, 2019.

An employee there called when he said a woman showed up at the restaurant’s door.

“There’s a woman. She’s naked. She says someone tried to rape her,” he said on the call.

The caller said he instructed his co-workers to help her.

“They just put a green t shirt on her,” he said on the call. “They’re women so I’m letting them deal with her.”

Investigators said Dennis Slaton, a registered sex offender with past convictions of sodomy, attempted rape, and voyeurism was arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault and kidnapping.

On the call when the operator asked if the woman needed EMS, authorities first learn the woman’s alleged attacker would need medical assistance as well.

The caller can be heard asking the woman if she needed EMS.

“She’s saying that there’s somebody down the street. She says she hurt the man. He tried to rape her. She hurt him.”

911 operator: “Does she say anything about EMS?”

Caller (to the woman): “Do you need to see the paramedics?”

Caller (to the operator): “She needs to see the police. She just needs to see the police.

911 operator: “She don’t need EMS?”

Caller: “And, he’s gonna need EMS.”

An incident report reveals why Slaton needed EMS that night.

He also told 7 News last year the woman making the accusations bit off his penis.

According to the police report, the alleged victim said she was meeting someone she had met online, and got into Slaton’s truck at the Spinx along South Pleasantburg Drive.

Then, she said, he put a knife to her throat, shouting that she owed him $300.

He drove her to his house, where she said he sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

She said she got away and made her way to the Waffle House where she found help.

Slaton was arrested.

He later bonded out of jail.

7 News contacted the solicitor’s office Monday asking about the status of Slaton’s case.

We were told witnesses are still being interviewed as investigators continue to build the case against Slaton.

Hear the entire 911 audio here:

Courtesy: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

