89-year-old woman climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – A Phoenix woman is back home after setting a world record as the oldest woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

89-year-old Anne Lorimor got a big homecoming at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this week, where she arrived on her flight back from Tanzania.

Lorimor used to be a university instructor and says she’s always loved hiking, but she’s never been a professional climber.

Still, the trip up and back down the tallest freestanding mountain in the world took her just nine days.

Experts say you don’t need a lot of technical skills to climb Kilimanjaro saying the biggest challenge is getting used to the high altitude, where oxygen is thinner.

That was a worry for Lorimor.

“There was a point when I really was concerned, because I fell before I started up the mountain and I had great pain in my side and I couldn’t take deep breaths. And I was afraid that if I couldn’t keep oxygenated enough I couldn’t go.” Lorimor said.

This isn’t the first time Lorimor has climbed Kilimanjaro.

She also climbed it four years ago, when she was 85 years old.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida