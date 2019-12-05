$80K worth of drones, toys for tots stolen

GEORGIA (CNN) — While drones may top a lot of wish lists this holiday…. unfortunately the same is true for thieves – especially two in Georgia who stole 80-thousand dollars worth.

Cliff Whitley has a passion for drones.

But he never imagined a bunch of his drones would go flying out the door in the hands of brazen burglars.

Whitley is obviously upset, “…costs a lot of money.”

In this surveillance video you can see the thieves park a white van their van at the back of the store around 11:45 Saturday night.

Moments later they used a crowbar to break through the front door.

They waste no time.

“They immediately turned in the proper direction to go to where the drone stuff was. And this in pitch black,” said Whitley.

Cliff says the thieves grabbed fifteen drones and accessories including cameras worth around 80-thousand dollars.

“One of our systems was close to 35-thousand dollars,” said Whitley.

Drone theft is soaring across the country.

The reason? They are in demand and they have a high resale value on the street and online.

“I think they think it’s an easy flip,” said Whitley.

The thieves who hit this store also grabbed telescopes, another item that is popular and easy to unload.

“They walked out with what looks like four telescopes, and these are not toy telescopes. They’re about a thousand dollars plus a piece,” said Whitley.

Cliff hopes insurance will cover most of his losses, what bothers him most though, the cold-hearted thieves grabbed donated toys from a toys for tots box in his store.

“For somebody to steal from the Toys for Tots box..that’s pretty bad,” said Whitley.

