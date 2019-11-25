80 children to be adopted in SC on statewide Adoption Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation declaring November as Adoption Month and November 25th as Adoption Day in South Carolina.

Across the state, SC Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has dozens of day-long hearings planned for Monday to finalize adoptions.

Eighty children are scheduled to be adopted by 60 families in family courts in Anderson, Charleston, Horry and Sumter counties.

Governor McMaster hopes that this will help awareness for the 140 children in the state’s foster care system who are ready for adoption and are waiting for a permanent home.

Nearly 100 of those children are aged 10 through 17.

“There are currently 140 young people in foster care in South Carolina who are in need of permanent families,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future. Our state is filled with caring, and compassionate people who want the best for their neighbors, and I ask that everyone consider whether adoption is an option for your family.”

If you are interested in adopting a young person into your family, you can reach out to the organization Heartfelt Calling and fill out an application.

Here are key steps in becoming a forever family for a young person:

· Make the call to Heartfelt Calling, (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application or visit www.heartfeltcalling.org.

· Attend training to help identify what makes your family the best fit for a waiting young person.

· Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home’s fire and sanitation inspections.

· A selection committee matches a young person with your family and shares their full background and unique needs.

· Meet the young person and begin getting to know each other with visits and overnight stays. You are now on the way to your final adoption day!

Families interested in adoption can view online profiles of South Carolina’s waiting children at SCDSS Adoptions, the SC Heart Gallery, and AdoptUSKids.

SCDSS has improved services and time frames by creating a new system that responds to families within three days of an initial inquiry.

Now, families already approved to adopt are notified within two weeks if they are a potential match with a child and final selection from all potential matches are made within 30 days.

