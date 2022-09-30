(KTLA) – An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a Labrador retriever Tuesday while at an unlicensed day care in a home in Apple Valley, California.

“He was bit in the face, the chest, the back, the arm,” Michelle Aranda said of the attack on Connor, her son.

After the attack, the boy was flown by medevac helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his extensive injuries.

“I asked them how many stitches. They said a lot,” Aranda told Nexstar’s KTLA. “They just kind of intertwine. There are stitches inside of his mouth, on the top, on the top lip. His chest had a 5-inch laceration that was about a quarter-inch deep.”

Aranda said that seeing her son in bed, not wanting to play or be able to talk or eat or drink because he’s in serious pain, is a lot to deal with. She also said she had trusted the day care to keep Connor safe.

“Yeah, I trusted her, trusted that he was safe there, that all my kids were safe there. So, I’m definitely really upset and hurt that this happened to him,” she said.

KTLA spoke with the day care operator by telephone. She confirmed the attack and said the dog was removed from the home by San Bernardino Animal Care and Control and will be euthanized.

A check of the state’s Department of Social Services shows the day care license application for the home is pending.

While it’s difficult to see her son’s injuries, Aranda said it’s even more heartbreaking to think about the emotional trauma the young boy suffered.

“He’s just so sad,” Aranda said. “He doesn’t want to do anything or even get out of bed.”

So far, the day care operator is not facing any charges. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA they are not yet involved in the investigation.

Animal Care and Control is investigating.

Aranda said that Connor is facing a long recovery and, likely, more surgeries in the future. She is now considering legal action over the attack.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses.