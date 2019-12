HOUSTON (CNN) — Two people have died and six others were injured after investigators say suspects opened fire on a music video shoot.

It happened Friday night in Houston, Texas.

Authorities say a group of young men were in the parking lot of an office park shooting the rap video when they were “ambushed.”

Right now officers say they don’t have a motive or any suspects. The investigation into the shooting is expected to take a while because the crime scene was large.

LATEST STORIES