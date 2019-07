CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has been directly struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach this afternoon.

According to Clearwater Fire Department Deputy Chief Marvin Pettingill, eight people were hurt.

It happened around 12:43 p.m. Sunday on the beach near Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, located at 7 Rockaway Street.

Officials tell News Channel 8 the person struck by lightning suffered cardiac arrest. His exact condition at this time is unknown.