79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor; Timeline and Remembrance live stream

ALAMABA (WKRG) — December 7, 2020 marks the 79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II.
The Encyclopedia Britannica has a full timeline of the events of Pearl Harbor that can be viewed here.
- 06:10 — First wave of Japanese fighter pilots take off from Japanese aircraft carriers.
- 06:45 — First shots fired by the United States in World War II, USS Ward sinks a Japanese mini Submarine.
- 07:02 — Radar on Oahu spots unidentified aircraft heading toward Hawaii
- 07:20 — Army Lieutenant ignores radar warning believing it’s a group of B-17 Bombers in training
- 07:49 — First wave of Japanese ordered to attack 9 minutes after arriving
- 08:10 — USS Arizona explodes killing 1170 onboard.
- 08:54 — Second wave of Japanese fighter pilots arrive
- 09:30 — USS Shaw explodes in the dry docks
- 10:00 — Remaining Japanese pilots head back to the carriers, ultimately Japan
Two hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor Japan declares war on the United States and Great Britain. On December 8th Germany declares war on the United States.
On December 8, 1941 Franklin D Roosevelt gave the Infamy Speech, starting with. “Yesterday, December 7, 1941. A date which will live in infamy. The United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
Within the hour of the Infamy Speech congress passed a formal declaration of war on Japan bringing the United States into World War II.
The 79th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration will be live-streamed from Oahu at Noon central time and can be viewed here.
Let us never forget and always remember our brave soldiers who died defending our nation.
LATEST STORIES
- Right lane blocked from I-10 crash on the I-10 bridge
- As virus spreads, Kansas hospital runs out of staff
- ‘It makes no sense’: Instagram influencer’s mother talks about her daughter’s mysterious death
- Police respond to report of bomb at Mobile Walgreens
- Bikers making Christmas brighter for family of 2-year-old born with rare condition