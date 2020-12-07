79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor; Timeline and Remembrance live stream

ALAMABA (WKRG) — December 7, 2020 marks the 79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II.

On this day, we remember the heroes who lost their lives during the #PearlHarbor attack in 1941 and the survivors who were forever shaped by the events on that day. #HonorThem #PearlHarbor79 pic.twitter.com/Z2iH3z18kN — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 7, 2020

The Encyclopedia Britannica has a full timeline of the events of Pearl Harbor that can be viewed here.

06:10 — First wave of Japanese fighter pilots take off from Japanese aircraft carriers.

06:45 — First shots fired by the United States in World War II, USS Ward sinks a Japanese mini Submarine.

07:02 — Radar on Oahu spots unidentified aircraft heading toward Hawaii

07:20 — Army Lieutenant ignores radar warning believing it’s a group of B-17 Bombers in training

07:49 — First wave of Japanese ordered to attack 9 minutes after arriving

08:10 — USS Arizona explodes killing 1170 onboard.

08:54 — Second wave of Japanese fighter pilots arrive

09:30 — USS Shaw explodes in the dry docks

10:00 — Remaining Japanese pilots head back to the carriers, ultimately Japan

Pearl Harbor Reflections: This is the story of @USNavy Petty Officer 1st Class Billy Johnson, the 200th sailor from #USSOklahoma to be identified by the @dodpaa. #HonorThem #PearlHarbor79 pic.twitter.com/NMnYg9CfVZ — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 7, 2020

Two hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor Japan declares war on the United States and Great Britain. On December 8th Germany declares war on the United States.

On December 8, 1941 Franklin D Roosevelt gave the Infamy Speech, starting with. “Yesterday, December 7, 1941. A date which will live in infamy. The United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”

Within the hour of the Infamy Speech congress passed a formal declaration of war on Japan bringing the United States into World War II.

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who perished during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. And we honor the many heroes who saved countless more lives on that dark day. pic.twitter.com/7RuylvGyp0 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020

The 79th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration will be live-streamed from Oahu at Noon central time and can be viewed here.

Let us never forget and always remember our brave soldiers who died defending our nation.

