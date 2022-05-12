TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off Cameron Mill Road at 6:40 a.m., following the report of a possible drowning.

Once deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim’s brother, who had called to report the possible drowning. The man said his brother had just put their boat in the water and had stayed on the boat while the caller was parking the truck and trailer. A few minutes later the caller walked down to the boat ramp area and noticed the boat was freely floating in the water and his brother was in the water in apparent distress and went under.

More deputies and investigators arrived on scene along with the Department of Natural Resources and the victim resurfaced and was recovered at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the case is being investigated as a tragic accident.